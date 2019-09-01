Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Maintained by Bluespruce Investments Lp; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Cut Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 25.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 231,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.30M, up from 894,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Not Much Activity, But Thatâ€™s OK – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/26: (PRTA) (CAL) (JNJ) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management has 1.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 121,685 shares. Crestwood Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 218,706 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security stated it has 16,631 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Northstar Gp Incorporated invested in 36,200 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 7,181 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Personal Corp holds 289,660 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Gladius Capital Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,616 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 6.64% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Horan Capital Advsr Lc has 1.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,899 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has 2.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 258,397 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com invested 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvey Cap Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 5,200 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 32,311 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 57,713 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 332,147 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $124.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.