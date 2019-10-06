Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Lifted by Kings Point Capital Management; As Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Share Price Declined, Maltese Capital Management Raised Stake by $684,672

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 9622.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 12,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 12,348 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.74. About 2.08 million shares traded or 95.33% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 57,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 257,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 200,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 102,109 shares traded. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has declined 19.44% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 09/05/2018 – News On United American Bank (UABK) Now Under HTBK; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce 1Q EPS 23c; 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Commerce Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTBK); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 23/03/2018 – Heritage Commerce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 40,075 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 11,937 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Dana Invest Inc has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 8,892 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 76,841 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 0.07% or 10,549 shares. State Street accumulated 7.35M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.11% or 7,769 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication reported 0.05% stake. Artemis Inv Management Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 21,049 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.37% or 17,308 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 6,365 shares. Wright Serv reported 8,959 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The has 23,551 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Think Constellation’s Beer Bash Will Keep The Party Going – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat to Lower at Open; ISM Data on Tap – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Constellation Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Partners expects Constellation Brands to rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares to 45,283 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Con (XLP) by 40,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,856 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold HTBK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.60 million shares or 5.01% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldg Grp has 1.05 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Gsa Llp owns 0.04% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 27,820 shares. 205,000 were accumulated by Jcsd Capital Limited. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs reported 0.07% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Us Commercial Bank De owns 133 shares. Moreover, Victory has 0% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) for 140,050 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 13,788 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 38,783 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% or 737,019 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $337,090 activity. $96,454 worth of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was bought by Conner Jack W on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $12,164 was made by Hallgrimson Steven L. on Friday, May 24.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 318,223 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 21,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,491 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

More notable recent Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage Commerce Corp and Tri-Valley Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Heritage Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) swallowing two Bay Area community banks – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on January 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage Commerce Corp and Presidio Bank Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $12.1 Million for the First Quarter of 2019, an Increase of 38% from the First Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.