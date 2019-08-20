Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Held by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $4.72 Million as Shares Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 43,894 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29 million, up from 42,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 904,891 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 94.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 73,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 1.52M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Constellation Brands Expected To Report Q3 Loss – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,850 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability stated it has 96,815 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 361,911 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 2,500 shares. 3,443 are owned by Bridges Mngmt Inc. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 276 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough Co has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Franklin Street Advisors Nc stated it has 57,119 shares. Artemis Invest Llp has 32,804 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 14,524 are owned by Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Johnson Fincl Group reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 207,326 shares. Stanley has invested 1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 32,170 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 16,140 shares to 28,825 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,178 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) ROE Of 7.7% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Danaher Remains on Track in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,419 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).