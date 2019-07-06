Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Has Raised by Baldwin Investment Management Llc; Cypress Capital Group Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $345,083

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 6,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 85,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 125 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 376,676 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc holds 6,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate has 19,796 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.1% or 29,345 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 4,508 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested in 26,812 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 31,231 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gp owns 266,133 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 32,804 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 24,806 shares. 2,455 are owned by Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Lone Pine Cap Llc accumulated 5.06% or 4.93M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advsr holds 5,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Greylin Mangement Inc stated it has 48,864 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Altfest L J &, New York-based fund reported 10,651 shares. Money Mngmt Llc has 11,630 shares. New Vernon Mgmt Ltd Co holds 9,834 shares. Thompson Inv Inc has invested 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 126,423 shares. Maryland Cap stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qs Investors stated it has 616,810 shares. Old National State Bank In owns 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 139,949 shares. Cadinha & Lc accumulated 9,883 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Puzo Michael J holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,620 shares. Argyle Capital Management owns 82,800 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 15,288 shares to 32,866 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).