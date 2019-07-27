Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding Has Boosted by Autus Asset Management Llc; Assetmark Position in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Upped as Share Value Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1739.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 115,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,218 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, up from 6,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 110.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,565 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 4,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Hot Cannabis Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Earnings: STZ Stock Shines on Strong Q1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares to 120,286 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,924 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 67,904 shares. Fiduciary Communication invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 74,277 are held by Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 188,871 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% or 21,900 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com Inc has 4,178 shares. Camarda Fin Llc owns 3 shares. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,300 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 9,562 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 457,274 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Barnett And Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 306 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A by 21,065 shares to 1,919 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc by 1.22M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,895 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).