Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Webster Bank Has Boosted Its Position by $2.00 Million; Synovus Financial (SNV) Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Boosted Holding by $4.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 1.50 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c

Webster Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 173.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 6,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley cools on Constellation Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested in 823,226 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation accumulated 104,490 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 795,662 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 9,342 shares. Greenleaf reported 1,274 shares. 3 are owned by Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co. Two Creeks Management Limited Partnership has 408,151 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Three Peaks Management Llc holds 0.75% or 14,524 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.1% or 23,662 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.01% or 3,186 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 117,303 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 4,043 shares. 1,106 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares to 26,111 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK) by 62,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,995 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synovus Financial: Dividend Powerhouse Not Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,916 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).