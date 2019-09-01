Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Boosted Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $3.56 Million

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 43,894 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, up from 42,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.