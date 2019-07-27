Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $524,125; Wellington Shields Capital Management Holds Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,634 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 2,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181. About 340,246 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 134,081 shares to 16,120 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 12,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,439 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York accumulated 1,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3.43M shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hl Services Ltd Company reported 38,550 shares. 2,257 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc accumulated 11,250 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 47,832 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 37,731 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Liability has 19,235 shares. Riverpark Capital Ltd reported 1.47% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 88,098 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.23% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 2.09 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Old Bancshares In reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.95 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING. 800 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $136,646 were sold by Vecchio Jennifer. $713,906 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Hand Fred. Kingsbury Thomas sold 20,000 shares worth $3.37M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 484,461 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 24,671 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 32,018 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 408,148 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 5,527 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 2,877 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sei Investments Company accumulated 34,478 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 12,392 were reported by Blair William Communications Il. Ci Invs invested in 143,208 shares. Scout Investments holds 26,725 shares. Heritage Mgmt accumulated 37,371 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 5,260 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd. Ithaka Gru Ltd reported 127,470 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,532 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 16,800 shares to 9,150 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).