Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Third Point Has Trimmed Its Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Upped Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $585,800 as Stock Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 825,223 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And Com reported 3.47% stake. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.19% stake. Acr Alpine Research Limited Company stated it has 1.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 181,856 were reported by Cadinha & Llc. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,116 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Denali Limited Liability Corporation has 10,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Lc holds 16,329 shares. 55,170 are held by Duncker Streett &. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc stated it has 11.54 million shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.66% or 10.25 million shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 3,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers accumulated 215,332 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcmillion Capital Management Inc holds 2.47% or 44,976 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department holds 24,352 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 487,135 shares. 80,291 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Brookmont Cap Management stated it has 1,508 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.05% or 20,010 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 2,084 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 2,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 1,420 were reported by Raymond James Na. Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.89% or 7,767 shares. First Personal invested in 0.11% or 1,976 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,831 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 0.14% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) reported 3,186 shares stake.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.