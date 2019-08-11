Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Third Point Has Lowered Its Holding; Peak Asset Management Has Upped Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.09 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 12.21M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12,603 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.09M for 18.46 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.