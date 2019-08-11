Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Segment Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $317,975; Montag A & Associates Decreased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $373,116 as Stock Value Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 6,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, down from 154,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 760 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 2.68 million shares. Private Com Na stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Virginia-based City Company has invested 1.36% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Athena Cap Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,363 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 12,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Advisors Incorporated invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co reported 4,328 shares stake. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ls Lc accumulated 109,081 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Asset Limited Liability has 27,546 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability holds 1.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 617,000 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 11,626 shares to 129,489 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 26,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,031 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 78,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).