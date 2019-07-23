Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Oakworth Capital Raised Holding by $8.87 Million as Stock Value Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Its Nv5 Global (Call) (NVEE) Position by $7.27 Million

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $202.19. About 535,767 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (Call) (NVEE) by 595.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 64,339 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF) by 10,589 shares to 266,283 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,257 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 0.58% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Maverick Ltd reported 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shine Investment Advisory Services, a Colorado-based fund reported 55 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 8,825 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,334 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 620,369 shares. 12,565 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company. Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 27,007 shares. Logan Capital Management reported 64,174 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,500 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Lc invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.