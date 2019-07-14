Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Oakworth Capital Has Upped Its Position by $8.87 Million as Stock Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Upped Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.21 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 133,362 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,448 shares to 9,257 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 22,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 (Mkt) (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westwood Holding Group has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,562 shares. 38,253 are held by Oppenheimer And. 4,240 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invests. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 28,846 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 263,510 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com holds 4,796 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Essex Fincl Service reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moors & Cabot Inc owns 42,664 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 778,405 shares. Harris Associates L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na owns 3,879 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Ct owns 17,290 shares. 141,981 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holdg. Lmr Prns Llp stated it has 3,056 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 30,911 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.