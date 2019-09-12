Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder First National Trust Co Upped Its Position by $4.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Agilent Techn (A) Shares Declined While Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Position

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 348.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 20,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19M, up from 5,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.84. About 422,142 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Techn (A) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 72,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, down from 80,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Agilent Techn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 2.11M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $274.04M for 22.59 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.95M were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,070 shares. California-based Whittier Communication has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 168,512 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 699,366 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.35% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 627,643 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited has 2.14% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 143,308 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com holds 210,576 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Korea invested in 253,044 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 2,996 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.73% or 44,795 shares. Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 6,230 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Company has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 514,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conning invested in 0.01% or 1,883 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 38,155 shares. Security holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,435 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 9,816 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 10 shares. 16,825 are held by Segment Wealth Limited Com. Fosun Limited reported 1,960 shares. 2,400 were reported by Tributary Mgmt Ltd Com. 11,883 are held by Trust Com Of Vermont. Stephens Ar holds 28,137 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Susquehanna Llp reported 156,504 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc invested in 2,539 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

