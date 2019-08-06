Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Family Management Has Lifted Its Position by $499,800 as Market Value Declined; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Price Rose, Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 9,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 7,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $186.9. About 734,964 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 223,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 56,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 279,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 48.40M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cannabis Stocks Worth Considering for Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How to Buy Aurora Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP stated it has 2,544 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baldwin Invest Ltd Liability reported 6,140 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amp Capital Invsts holds 0.06% or 62,899 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sigma Planning accumulated 5,962 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 798,455 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd reported 22,736 shares. Northstar Asset Lc reported 1.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 266,133 are owned by Pnc Financial Group Inc. 10,985 were accumulated by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Iberiabank reported 38,197 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company accumulated 18,388 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,351 shares to 24,419 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 35,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,524 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 15,900 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Cap Management holds 67,267 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.21% or 45,850 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com reported 55,104 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 0.18% or 47,059 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 217,239 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 335,372 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,237 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Management owns 0.8% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 220,135 shares. Westpac Bk reported 1.55M shares. Woodstock reported 0.23% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc accumulated 103,887 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Spc Fincl Inc holds 28,275 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 318,071 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Baker Hughes, a GE companyâ€™s (NYSE:BHGE) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.