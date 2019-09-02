Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Bokf Has Raised Stake by $384,300; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 140,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Bokf increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 2,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,166 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 8,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Utility Stocks: Sometimes â€˜Boringâ€™ Investments Are Best – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,047 shares to 162,672 shares, valued at $16.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.01 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 27,944 shares to 58,218 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 8,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,028 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Heaven Hill Brands making a big whisky acquisition – Louisville Business First” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “13 Pot Stocks That Have Rallied as Other Cannabis Stocks Have Imploded – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

