Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Upped Its Holding by $557,725 as Stock Rose; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Decreased by $1.77 Million Its Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 506,557 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.21 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Play Agsinc. by 23,669 shares to 201,458 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 29,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.77 million for 110.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBGR) by 12,931 shares to 28,649 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 15,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).