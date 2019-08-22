Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) have been rivals in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands Inc. 189 4.77 N/A 10.91 18.04 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.45 N/A 0.39 17.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Constellation Brands Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta means Constellation Brands Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has beta of 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Constellation Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Brands Inc. has an average price target of $222, and a 9.44% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 10.8%. 0.6% are Constellation Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% are Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Brands Inc. -3.56% 0.37% -7.2% 15.36% -6.13% 22.39% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 2.14% 0.87% -3.57% -2.28% -15.9% 1.31%

For the past year Constellation Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Summary

Constellation Brands Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands. The company offers its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and government alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.