Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-B)’s Financial Results Comparing With Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers businesses, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands Inc. 182 4.68 N/A 17.57 11.71 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.39 N/A 0.37 19.35

Table 1 highlights Constellation Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Constellation Brands Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Constellation Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Constellation Brands Inc. shares and 10.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Brands Inc. -1.34% 22.54% 19.34% -4.99% 19.67% 24.92% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. -1.54% -0.69% 4.88% -0.97% -14.01% 4.21%

For the past year Constellation Brands Inc. was more bullish than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Summary

Constellation Brands Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.