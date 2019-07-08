Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-B) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Comparing side by side

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands Inc. 181 4.69 N/A 17.57 11.71 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.44 N/A 0.37 19.35

Demonstrates Constellation Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Constellation Brands Inc. is currently more affordable than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Constellation Brands Inc. and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 3.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Constellation Brands Inc. shares and 10.4% of Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. shares. Competitively, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Brands Inc. -1.34% 22.54% 19.34% -4.99% 19.67% 24.92% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. -1.54% -0.69% 4.88% -0.97% -14.01% 4.21%

For the past year Constellation Brands Inc. was more bullish than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Summary

Constellation Brands Inc. beats Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.