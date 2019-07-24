Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-B) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) is a company in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Constellation Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Constellation Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.59% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Constellation Brands Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Constellation Brands Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands Inc. N/A 184 11.71 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Constellation Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Constellation Brands Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.79

As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 182.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellation Brands Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Brands Inc. -1.34% 22.54% 19.34% -4.99% 19.67% 24.92% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Constellation Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Constellation Brands Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Constellation Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Constellation Brands Inc.’s rivals beat Constellation Brands Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.