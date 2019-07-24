Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Brands Inc. has 87.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 36.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Constellation Brands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.59% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Constellation Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands Inc. 0.00% 30.10% 13.20% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Constellation Brands Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands Inc. N/A 184 13.17 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Constellation Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Constellation Brands Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.79

$214.5 is the average target price of Constellation Brands Inc., with a potential upside of 5.27%. The competitors have a potential upside of 182.54%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Constellation Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellation Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Brands Inc. -1.06% 7.37% 17.29% 0.92% -7.59% 27.47% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Constellation Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Constellation Brands Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Constellation Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Constellation Brands Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.35 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Constellation Brands Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Brands Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Constellation Brands Inc.’s competitors are 32.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Dividends

Constellation Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Constellation Brands Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands. The company offers its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and government alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.