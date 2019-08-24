Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stock Price Declined While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered by $519,400 Its Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,800 are owned by Insight 2811 Inc. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 52,816 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.13% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wallace Capital Management holds 25,874 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.08% or 4,904 shares in its portfolio. Addison Commerce owns 3,825 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 135,783 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Counselors invested in 1.48% or 420,142 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,600 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,079 shares. Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.04% or 306 shares. Adirondack Trust Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,561 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 18,231 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 1.51% or 44,034 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 734,308 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. Sei Co owns 134,514 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.06% or 798,455 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 242,925 shares. Carroll Inc has 402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Senator Gru Limited Partnership owns 575,000 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp reported 12 shares stake. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Highlander Management Ltd holds 0.37% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ftb Advsrs owns 671 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.