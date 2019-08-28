Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stock Declined While Girard Partners LTD Has Raised Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Increased by Rnc Capital Management Llc

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 22,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 16,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. It closed at $198.19 lastly. It is down 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 156.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 77,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 127,031 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 49,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $379.81. About 138,071 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 19/03/2018 – F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

