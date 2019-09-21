Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Shareholder Iberiabank Has Raised Stake by $1.19 Million as Stock Declined; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Stake in Intuit (INTU) as Stock Rose

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 2,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 6,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, down from 9,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 6,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 44,269 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 38,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $907.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16,595 shares to 9,433 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 3,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,641 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.