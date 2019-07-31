Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Share Value Rose While City Holding Company Raised Holding by $1.10 Million; Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Position in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by $1.46 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr (FMX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 15,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,134 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 152,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mex Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 221,742 shares traded. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has risen 16.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA MEXICO OPS TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD CUP, ELECTIONS: PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend

City Holding Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 3297.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 846,678 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13B for 19.15 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.