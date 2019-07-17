Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Market Value Rose While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered by $519,400 Its Position; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Raised by $560,000 Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.88. About 954,408 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 514,020 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.