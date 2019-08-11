Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holding Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Llc; Brave Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in American Intl Group (AIG) by $311,000

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 98.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 33.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,840 shares as the company's stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 103,164 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 77,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.08M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 10,690 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs has invested 0.73% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Korea Investment Corporation reported 25,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.14% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Howland Capital Ltd Co owns 0.17% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 12,205 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 6,450 shares or 0.17% of the stock. West Oak Cap Llc has 325 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 18,450 shares. Wright Invsts Serv has 0.33% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,682 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,760 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 0.69% or 11,250 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,535 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Company New York owns 4,742 shares.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 9,657 shares to 37,692 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,706 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc Com.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 2,500 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 42,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,458 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)