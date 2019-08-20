Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holder City Holding Company Raised Stake; Adams Express Company Decreased Mgic Investment (MTG) Holding by $387,400; Valuation Declined

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corporation (MTG) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 29,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 1.35M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates

City Holding Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 3297.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $202.68. About 773,185 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21,900 shares to 203,000 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.19M for 7.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.87% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). 23,900 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank. Assetmark holds 0% or 175 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc holds 1.56% or 1.60 million shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Company owns 874,120 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.30M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 13.78M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 118,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 1.19% or 76,600 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 1.04M shares. Oarsman Inc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 289,385 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Company invested in 1.32% or 300,000 shares.