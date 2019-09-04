Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position; As Walker & Dunlop (WD) Stock Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Cut Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 899,732 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 59,395 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.61. About 144,214 shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 14/05/2018 – $120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 88,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 649 shares. Archon Prns Ltd holds 8,900 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 88,098 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Co has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tobam accumulated 0.12% or 13,000 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,183 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nebraska-based First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.3% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 53,546 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 9,565 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na has 1,420 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “13 Pot Stocks That Have Rallied as Other Cannabis Stocks Have Imploded – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hexo Stock a Falling Knife Or Has It Reached a Good Entry Point? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.92 million for 19.88 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WD’s profit will be $41.49 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walker & Dunlop Loves Lower Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walker & Dunlop: Priced For Sustainable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 59,451 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 518,290 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 8,786 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 105,385 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 8,940 shares. 11,463 are held by Voya Invest Management Ltd. 30,282 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 11,131 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 31,915 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 11,075 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd holds 0.06% or 192,291 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 59,171 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 24,020 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 630,869 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $54.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 59,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).