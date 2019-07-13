Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Stake by $4.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Luminus Management Raised by $23.33 Million Its Position

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 23,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,609 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00 million, up from 176,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 188.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 182,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 279,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, up from 96,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 48,900 shares to 133,000 shares, valued at $10.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) by 89,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,900 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

