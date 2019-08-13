Constellation Brand (STZ) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.29 Million as Shares Declined; Donaldson (DCI) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Boosted Its Holding

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 74,073 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 66,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $196.32. About 745,048 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Donaldson Inc (DCI) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 26,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.36 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Donaldson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 289,764 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co: Full-Year Sales, EPS Now Projected Above Midpoints of Prior Guidance Ranges; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.93 TO $2.01, EST. $2.01; 03/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Doubles the Size of Its Belgium Distribution Facility; 07/03/2018 – Donaldson Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON 2Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 44C; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co Expects Fiscal 2018 Capital Expenditures $100 Million-$110 Million; 29/05/2018 – ENACOMM Teams Up with Core Banking Provider DCI to Bring Conversational Banking to Hundreds of Financial Institutions across th; 30/03/2018 – Inquisitr: MLB Trade Rumors: Josh Donaldson & Manny Machado May Both Be Traded By July Deadline, Per `ESPN’ Survey; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co: Revised Guidance Reflects Estimated Net Impact From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,725 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.32% or 199,609 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,096 shares. Andra Ap owns 21,900 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 90 are owned by Archford Strategies Ltd Co. First has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 3,124 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 184,252 shares. 10,422 are held by Private Harbour Investment Mngmt Counsel Ltd Llc. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 49 shares. 91,406 are held by Lomas Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 2,266 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 75,745 shares. Atria Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bb&T holds 32,256 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,864 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 30,324 shares to 335,891 shares, valued at $23.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,935 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

