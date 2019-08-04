Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

As Conglomerates companies, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.85% and 17.39% respectively. Insiders held 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, 8.31% are Opes Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.