Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.85% and 21.4%. Insiders owned 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.