Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|325.81
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|5.46%
|0%
|2.08%
|3.71%
|0%
|1.18%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.5%
|3.27%
|5.21%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.