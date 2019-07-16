Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC)

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 325.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 75.32% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares. 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 5.46% 0% 2.08% 3.71% 0% 1.18% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.5% 3.27% 5.21% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has weaker performance than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.