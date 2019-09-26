Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

We are contrasting Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 9 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 50.85% and 54.98% respectively. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 18.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 1.86% stronger performance while Capitol Investment Corp. IV has -9.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.