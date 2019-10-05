Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|69,508,525.58%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
