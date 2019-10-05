Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 13 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 69,508,525.58% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.