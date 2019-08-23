Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) Touches $8.15 Low on Aug, 23; Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 448 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 473 reduced and sold positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 340.50 million shares, down from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 54 to 66 for an increase of 12. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 424 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

The stock of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $7.58 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.15 share price. This indicates more downside for the $43.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.05M less. The stock decreased 16.84% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 1,390 shares traded. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) has risen 7.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Constellation Alpha Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAC)

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 26.15% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for 48,100 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 3.30 million shares or 12.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 9.58% invested in the company for 4.03 million shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty Co has invested 9.45% in the stock. Capital Counsel Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 773,616 shares.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $164.86. About 824,382 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.47 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 31.46 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company has market cap of $43.54 million. The firm was formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It has a 58.63 P/E ratio.

