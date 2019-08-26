Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) Reaches $4.60 After 3.00% Down Move; Crescent Park Management LP Increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding By $5.04 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 24.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp acquired 66,357 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 341,864 shares with $26.03M value, up from 275,507 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 1.08 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IntercontinentalExchange declares $0.275 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Waddell And Reed Finance Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 87,960 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca stated it has 237,996 shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 2.18 million shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited accumulated 656 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.16% or 47,520 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 389,372 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.41% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Northern holds 0.21% or 10.96M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 1.27M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 193,400 shares. Bangor Financial Bank reported 25,389 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 39,511 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -3.52% below currents $92.51 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, July 5.