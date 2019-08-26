Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) Reaches $4.60 1 Year Low; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake

The stock of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.19 target or 9.00% below today’s $4.60 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $24.58M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $4.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.21M less. The stock decreased 41.10% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 54,265 shares traded or 1603.77% up from the average. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) has risen 7.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAC News: 23/04/2018 DJ Constellation Alpha Capital Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNAC)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 37,000 shares as Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 340,000 shares with $5.76M value, up from 303,000 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc. now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 1.04 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company has market cap of $24.58 million. The firm was formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio.

