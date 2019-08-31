Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) Comparing side by side

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation. TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.85% and 51%. Insiders owned roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 31.33% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was more bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.