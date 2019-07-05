Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) Comparing side by side

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.85% and 9.6%. Insiders owned roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|5.46%
|0%
|2.08%
|3.71%
|0%
|1.18%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|-3.99%
|-11.68%
|-9.83%
|6.28%
|0%
|2.3%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was less bullish than MTech Acquisition Corp.
Summary
MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
