Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) Comparing side by side

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.85% and 9.6%. Insiders owned roughly 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 5.46% 0% 2.08% 3.71% 0% 1.18% MTech Acquisition Corp. -3.99% -11.68% -9.83% 6.28% 0% 2.3%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was less bullish than MTech Acquisition Corp.

Summary

MTech Acquisition Corp. beats Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.