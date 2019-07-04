Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 18.66% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 5.46% 0% 2.08% 3.71% 0% 1.18% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.