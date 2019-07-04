Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 18.66% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|5.46%
|0%
|2.08%
|3.71%
|0%
|1.18%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.