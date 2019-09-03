Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 8 115.88 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10.1% -9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is $7, which is potential 11.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.85% and 29.9% respectively. 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 1.86% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.