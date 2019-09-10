Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.43 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 18.66%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.