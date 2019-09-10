Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) Comparison side by side

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|24
|14.43
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 18.66%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats Boston Omaha Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
