Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position by $5.26 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Cdk Global (CDK) Share Price Declined, Holder Principal Financial Group Has Lowered Holding by $122.66 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 2.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556,241 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 311,339 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 22/03/2018 – SiriusXM and CDK Enhance Connected Car Solutions and Capabilities for Car Dealers Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 467,216 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $105.81 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 87,515 shares to 571,920 shares, valued at $66.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 174,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

