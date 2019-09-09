Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Myriad Genetics (MYGN); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 938,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 251,541 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q EPS 16c; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M; 16/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 23; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 22/05/2018 – Books: Her World’s Made Of Myriad Stories; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 202,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4,091 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 206,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $187.96. About 10.27 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 12/04/2018 – Regulatory scrutiny could end up helping Facebook: Analyst; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Facebook announces new transparency rules for ads and pages; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 133,135 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc holds 133,382 shares. Guggenheim has 101,633 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Tieton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.9% or 98,199 shares. Birchview Capital LP owns 0.42% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 20,000 shares. 27,773 were reported by Fil Ltd. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.99% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Eqis Capital Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,626 shares stake. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 83,515 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 30,421 shares. Continental Ltd Company accumulated 13,892 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.22 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 15,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 76,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 427,702 are held by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. American Natl Tx holds 173,751 shares. Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or holds 15,401 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has 3,698 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com reported 317,180 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Select Equity Group LP holds 0% or 93,335 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 4.16M shares. Garde holds 3,794 shares. 227,000 were reported by Polar Asset Mngmt Partners. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 5.02% stake. Willingdon Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 33,399 shares. Nomura Asset Limited accumulated 0.75% or 456,109 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.01% or 7,806 shares.