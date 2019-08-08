Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holding; Shorts at CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO LTD SHARES – H – CH (CMCLF) Raised By 6.92%

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) stake by 90.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Consonance Capital Management Lp acquired 8.47M shares as Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)’s stock declined 11.99%. The Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 17.88M shares with $91.17M value, up from 9.40 million last quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $522.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 3.92M shares traded or 90.95% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END

CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO LTD SHARES – H – CH (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) had an increase of 6.92% in short interest. CMCLF’s SI was 79.62M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.92% from 74.47M shares previously. With 47,200 avg volume, 1687 days are for CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO LTD SHARES – H – CH (OTCMKTS:CMCLF)’s short sellers to cover CMCLF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.301. About 42,582 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

China Molybdenum Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, smelting, beneficiation, and deep processing of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and precious metals. The company has market cap of $11.17 billion. The firm provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, electrolytic copper, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and sulfuric acid. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the refining and sale of mineral products; sale of mineral products; purchase and sale of molybdenum and tungsten products; importing and exporting goods and technology; and hotel management, consulting, enterprise operating and management, asset management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity. $80,750 worth of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) was bought by MCENANY PATRICK J.

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Company reported 10,487 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 112,568 shares. 459,751 are held by Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon. 41,149 are owned by Voya Invest Management Limited Company. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 190,600 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 124,260 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 1.13 million shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 12,997 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,000 shares. Prudential has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 13,007 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability invested in 197,594 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Qs Investors Llc reported 1,182 shares. 11,624 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 186,708 shares.