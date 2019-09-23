Consonance Capital Management LP Upped Adma Biologics (ADMA) Holding by $3.35 Million; As Cray (CRAY) Valuation Rose, First Washington Has Decreased Stake by $9.23 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08 million, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 222,658 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 362,807 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why ADMA Biologics Is Getting Hammered Today – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADMA Biologics Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADMA Biologics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 131,953 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 13,368 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Burns J W & Incorporated New York holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 299,248 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co holds 5,015 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Consonance Cap Mgmt LP reported 1.56% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,389 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 1.90 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 11,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,595 were reported by Citigroup Inc.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. $120,000 worth of stock was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00 million shares worth $16.00 million on Tuesday, May 21. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5.81 million shares worth $21.80 million. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $48,000 was made by Grossman Jerrold B on Friday, May 17. On Friday, May 17 the insider Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000. LENZ BRIAN also bought $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 325,550 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $51.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 219,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81M shares, and cut its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) on Behalf of Cray Shareholders and Encourages Cray Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cray holders approve HPE merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Cray (CRAY) shareholders approve mover with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cray Stock Jumped Friday – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.17M were accumulated by State Street. 27,996 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 15,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 49,957 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 172,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 25,680 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 6,742 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 41,136 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0.01% or 290,220 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 80,468 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability invested in 18,990 shares. Strs Ohio reported 25,900 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,700 shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.