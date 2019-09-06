Consonance Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake in Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) by $27.11 Million as Stock Declined; Dean Foods Co (DF) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted Stake by $2.65 Million as Stock Value Declined

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Dean Foods Co (DF) by 89.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 884,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 982,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dean Foods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 1.26 million shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL NOW BEGIN NEXT PHASE OF STRATEGIC PLAN BY RIGHT-SIZING NETWORK TO BETTER MATCH VOLUME; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Moody’s Cuts Dean Food CFR to B2 From B1, Not Dean Foods; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Weaker Liquidity; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: SEEING HIGHER INFLATION FOR FREIGHT, RESIN, FUEL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MLN IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 457,474 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $118.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 31,637 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 40,696 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 12,421 shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Cap Mgmt reported 79,574 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Invesco Limited owns 2.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 63,568 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.77% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 154,615 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). D E Shaw & Inc has 12,272 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 11,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 210,521 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 12,525 shares. Blair William & Il holds 27,000 shares.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Pieces: FAD Could Be Worth $82 – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics to Present Data at the 2019 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists’ 28th Annual Congress – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.78M for 15.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dean Foods seen trading at fair value – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dean Foods Needs An Activist Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), The Stock That Tanked 94% – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Dean Foods Stock Is Down 8.5% Monday – Motley Fool” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dean Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) by 10,520 shares to 79,571 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 76,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,596 shares, and cut its stake in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold DF shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 31,386 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 1.07 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 120,812 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,862 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested in 0% or 62,822 shares. Prudential Inc owns 829,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 2.54M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Element Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 27,828 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 42,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 0% or 10,193 shares in its portfolio.